Tottenham must do more to integrate men’s and women’s squads, says Chloe Morgan | Football News





Chloe Morgan says she actually is pushing for more equality in the women’s game

Goalkeeper Chloe Morgan says her former club Tottenham must do more to ensure the women’s team do not feel just like second-class citizens.

Morgan has just left Tottenham after six years with the club, and appeared to suggest on Twitter earlier this week she did not see eye-to-eye with the club with respect to equality between the men’s and women’s teams.

The shot-stopper told The Women’s Football Show her motivation for speaking out is to create a better environment for the next generation of female footballers, insisting her former club must do more to bridge the inequality between the two squads.

“In terms of my experiences with Spurs, I’m still taking the time to reflect back on the things that have happened and the experience I have had with the club over the past six years,” Morgan told The Women’s Football Show.

“Now being an older player, I absolutely think things could be better on the women’s side in terms of equality and I’m ready to stand up and speak out against that, and that’s with the intention of creating things better for another generation of players.

“I do not want to see progress go at such a slow pace. It’s almost going nowhere, I would like to participate the push forward.

“But when it comes to equality and what I do believe Spurs should do better, I absolutely think you will find grounds there to really consolidate the women’s and men’s team and allow it to be more of a cohesive team.

“I never want a scenario where a women’s team feel just like a second-class team or they feel just like they are second-class citizens to a men’s team, and so i think there is certainly work to be done there.

“I do think in some ways the men’s team were supportive but I absolutely think there have been occasions if the cohesion has been a lot better.

Morgan helped Tottenham clinch promotion to the FA WSL last year

“In terms of being the main men’s setup I absolutely think there might have been ways we could used the facilities better, we’re able to have been in a scenario where we met the men’s team more slightly more usually.

“I just think there were things that were going on behind the scenes that I feel need to be addressed.”

In a statement given to Sky Sports News, Tottenham insisted equality and inclusion is of “paramount importance” to the club, pointing to their launch of these new female talent pathway as only one example of the strides they truly are making.

“The progress and evolution of our women’s set-up is an ongoing, organic process and something which we as a club are fully committed to,” a Tottenham spokesperson said.

“In a brief space of time, the club has fully built-in its women’s team in to its day-to-day operations and fully supported the team’s entry in to the Barclays FA Women’s Super League (WSL).

Spurs and Arsenal’s women’s teams played in front of very nearly 40,000 last season

“Last year, we staged the very first Women’s north London derby in the very best flight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium which set a brand new all-time attendance record for the WSL of 38,262. We have also this week launched a new Female Talent Pathway, enabling us to help aspiring young female footballers develop their skills from the young age to play at the greatest level possible.

“Equality and inclusion is of paramount importance to us as a club and is central to every thing we do.

“Our men’s players have shown cohesiveness with our women’s team by attending matches in support of the players, engaging with them on social media and appearing along side each other at community events as we recognise that our men’s and women’s players provide equal inspiration to young adults within our neighborhood.

“Our women’s team has a dedicated home at The Hive Stadium – training is split between The Hive and our training centre, based on logistical requirements and in compliance with regulations pertaining to gender appropriate changing areas.

“Players have full access to appropriate training facilities and medical provision at all times, including those utilised by our men’s and academy teams when they train at our training centre, where both the men’s and women’s teams are undergoing tests for COVID-19.”