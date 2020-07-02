Tottenham: Jamie Redknapp slams VAR decision to rule out equaliser at Sheffield United | Football News



















1:23



Jamie Redknapp made his emotions fairly clear on VAR’s decision to rule out Harry Kane’s purpose in opposition to Sheffield United!

Jamie Redknapp made his emotions fairly clear on VAR’s decision to rule out Harry Kane’s purpose in opposition to Sheffield United!

Sky Sports’ Jamie Redknapp has condemned the VAR decision to rule out an equalising purpose for Tottenham at Sheffield United as “one of the worst decisions I have ever seen”.

Moments after the hosts broke the impasse with a purpose by Sander Berge, Tottenham celebrated what they felt was an equalising purpose when Harry Kane slotted the ball previous Dean Henderson.

But after a prolonged evaluation, the ‘purpose’ was dominated out after VAR detected the arm of Lucas Moura touching the ball when the Spurs ahead was bundled over throughout the build-up to Kane’s strike.

“This is one of the worst decisions I have ever seen,” mentioned an unimpressed Redknapp.

“I get the letter of the law but we have to show some common sense. When you get fouled, you have to put your arms down. It was accidental – he’s not meant it.

2:58 Sheff Utd punish Spurs after VAR controversy Sheff Utd punish Spurs after VAR controversy

“It is a horrendous decision. He has got it completely wrong – and this is ruining football, things like this. Unbelievable.”

But whereas he agreed that the decision to disallow Kane’s equaliser was “harsh” and “unfair”, Sky Sports co-commentator Andy Hinchcliffe added: “The law was correctly applied. If you don’t like the law, you change the law. We can’t lambast the officials for making the right decision, which they did.”

Sheffield United went on to win the sport 3-1.

Pressed for his view on the incident, Jose Mourinho advised Sky Sports: “I’d like to but I can’t say what I think, I’ll be in trouble. I’ll be suspended. I don’t want to be. The one here is not the referee. The referee is hidden in some office. The referee is there.”

How the incident unfolded

Moura burst via Sheffield United’s rearguard to create the opening…

…The Spurs ahead was then pushed over…

…But fell on the ball as he tumbled over. The ball then rolled ahead in direction of the Tottenham captain…

With Moura nonetheless on the bottom, Kane shot beneath Henderson

So will the handball rule be modified?

Those anticipating this handball rule to change subsequent season might be disenchanted… presently, there are not any plans to alter the rulebook concerning handballs.

And why wasn’t a free-kick awarded? Because VAR can not overrule a referee’s decision on free-kicks. If he performed benefit, nonetheless, that is a complete new layer of complication…

What the rulebook says…

From the Premier League website:

“Any purpose scored or created with the usage of the hand or arm might be disallowed this season even whether it is unintended.

“The handball rule now has extra clarity because it does not consider intent by a player.”