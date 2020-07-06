Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris in furious half-time bust-up with Heung-Min Son against Everton | Football News



















Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris and Heung-Min Son had to be separated by team-mates as they left the field for half-time against Everton

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris became embroiled in a furious bust-up with team-mate Heung-Min Son as they left the field for half-time against Everton.

Lloris appeared to take exception to Son not chasing down an opponent in the dying moments of the half, with his team leading 1-0, and the goalkeeper ran straight over to the forward after the whistle.

Son seemed to dismiss his skipper’s demonstrations and the pair had to be broken up by team-mates as Lloris became more angry and attempted to push his team-mate.

The pair were seen making up with a hug as the team prepared to return for the second half, but it was a surprising eruption after a good half for Spurs following their dreadful defeat at Sheffield United last time out.

An own-goal from Michael Keane, from Giovani Lo Celso’s shot, gave them the lead and they looked fairly in control until Son’s lack of a challenge allowed Everton to break and Richarlison to go close with a shot past Lloris just before the break.

Giovani Lo Celso celebrates with Harry Kane after his shot deflected in off Michael Keane for the Tottenham opener

Spurs were looking to restore their push for an unlikely Champions League place with victory over the Toffees at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, live on Monday Night Football.