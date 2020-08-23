Tottenham backed to bring in Bournemouth’s Wilson as an ‘adequate backup’ for Kane

Spurs have actually been greatly related to a striker who looks set to leave the Vitality Stadium in the summertime transfer window

Darren Bent has backed Tottenham to bring in Bournemouth forward Callum Wilson as an “‘adequate backup” for Harry Kane.

Wilson has actually invested the last 6 years of his profession on Bournemouth’s books, having actually signed up with the club from Coventry City in 2014.

The 28-year-old has actually acquired 126 Premier League looks for the Cherries throughout that duration, scoring a decent 41 objectives in the procedure.

However, he was just able to discover the web on 8 events last season, as Bournemouth’s five-year stay in the top-flight came to an end.

A variety of crucial gamers are anticipated to leave Vitality Stadium this summertime, with Wilson amongst those being tipped to stay in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho has actually supposedly revealed his interest in signing the English frontman, as he looks to construct a team efficient in returning to the Champions League in 2020-21.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has actually currently been purchased from Southampton, and Joe Hart has actually come to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on a complimentary transfer, however no brand-new assaulting gamers have actually been included to Mourinho’s ranks as of yet.

Spurs have actually been greatly dependent on the skills of Kane in the last 3rd over the previous 6 years, with his injury-enforced …