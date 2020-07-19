Tottenham 3 – 0 Leicester

A Harry Kane masterclass saw Tottenham beat Leicester 3-0 and pile yet more strain on the Foxes’ Champions League hopes.

James Justin deflected Heung-Min Son’s effort past Kasper Schmeichel inside six minutes in a nightmare start for the visitors, before Leicester responded with Hugo Lloris at his best to keep out a Jamie Vardy backheel and Ayoze Perez’s control and finish.

But the Foxes proved the masters of their own downfall when Spurs added a second after breaking from the defensive corner, with Lucas Moura finding Kane’s set you back slot beyond Schmeichel eight minutes before half-time.

If which was good from the England captain, what would follow three minutes later was another thing. Forced wide of the box by Moura’s heavy pass, that he cut inside Ryan Bennett before arching an effort just inside the far post to get rid of the game as a contest with his fourth goal in two games.

Neither side produced anything to honestly trouble either goalkeeper following the break with both once you know the game had already been won, and fourth-placed Leicester already looking forward to next weekend’s final-day meeting with Manchester United, in fifth, who they now lead only on goals scored.

United play West Ham on Wednesday, but next Sunday’s match-up will be a straight shoot-out between your pair in the race for Champions League qualification, while Spurs, in sixth, will be guaranteed in full a Europa League spot if Sheffield United lose against Everton on Monday evening.

More to follow along with…

What’s next?

Tottenham face a cross-London trip to Crystal Palace on the final day of the summer season next Sunday. All games kick-off at 4pm.

Leicester host Manchester United at the King Power Stadium inside their last game, in what looks increasingly likely to be a head-to-head showdown for a Champions League spot.