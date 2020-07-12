Tottenham 2 – 1 Arsenal

Jose Mourinho tasted victory in his first north London derby as Tottenham came from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 on Sunday.

Toby Alderweireld’s 81st-minute header claimed a vital three points for Spurs’ European push inside their first encounter with their rivals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Alexandre Lacazette’s venomous drive had given Arsenal an early on lead however the Gunners’ defensive frailties returned to haunt them as Sead Kolasinac’s error gifted Heung-Min Son the equaliser three minutes later.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rattled the post as Arsenal turned up opportunities to restore their lead before Alderweireld’s strike, but Spurs found an easy method as Mourinho extended his unbeaten Premier League home record from the Gunners to 10 matches with still another vintage tactical display.

The victory lifts Spurs above Arsenal into eight in the table, while Arsenal drop to ninth, two points adrift of these rivals with three games remaining.

Player ratings Tottenham: Lloris (8), Aurier (6), Sanchez (6), Alderweireld (8), Davies (7), Sissoko (6), Winks (6), Lo Celso (6), Moura (6), Son (8), Kane (6). Subs: Lamela (n/a), Bergwijn (n/a), Skipp (n/a). Arsenal: Martinez (8), Mustafi (5), Luiz (6), Kolasinac (5), Bellerin (6), Xhaka (6), Ceballos (8), Tierney (6), Pepe (6), Lacazette (7), Aubameyang (6). Subs: Saka (5), Cedric (n/a), Nelson (n/a), Willock (n/a). Man of the Match: Heung-min Son.

How Jose and Spurs found a way

Image:

Toby Alderweireld celebrates after rendering it 2-1 to Tottenham against Arsenal



It took Spurs just 30 seconds to register an endeavor on goal, something they failed to do in 90 minutes against Bournemouth, as Lucas Moura’s drive forced a diving save from Emiliano Martinez.

The Arsenal goalkeeper was called into action on 11 minutes, launching himself high into the air to Harry Kane putting Spurs ahead with a lofted finish.

Team news Heung-min Son, Lucas Moura and Davison Sanchez were recalled as Spurs made three changes from the draw with Bournemouth.

Nicolas Pepe replaced Bukayo Saka in Arsenal’s only change from the draw with Leicester.

Kane’s opposite number Aubameyang spurned a glorious chance to hand Arsenal the lead when he swiped at nothing while trying to convert Hector Bellerin’s centre, but the anguish was momentary thanks to Lacazette, who rammed a thunderbolt past Hugo Lloris to the top corner as the Gunners struck first.

Spurs’ response to the setback was rapid, nevertheless they were given a helping hand by a loose Sead Kolasinac pass that left David Luiz helpless and allowed Son to race in on goal and cancel Arsenal’s advantage within 3 minutes with a chipped finish over Martinez.

Spurs grew in confidence after restoring parity but found Martinez in inspired form as the Gunners stopper smothered Kane’s low shot before tipping a wonderful Ben Davies drive from 25 yards onto the crossbar.

Aubameyang whipped a free-kick wide of goal and Nicolas Pepe drew Lloris into a save your self as Arsenal built momentum before the break, momentum they carried to the second half as the Gunners dominated possession as Spurs sat deep.

Image:

Heung-Min Son punishes Sead Kolasinac’s error to haul Spurs level against Arsenal



Shkodran Mustafi’s ambitious overhead kick was comfortably saved by Lloris but the Spurs goalkeeper could only watch as Aubameyang’s near-post drive rattled the angle of post and bar briefly before the hour.

Having kept Spurs at arm’s length throughout the second half, Arsenal very nearly gifted the hosts the lead as Mustafi’s over-commitment while challenging Kane left the centre-back on the turf, but Martinez bailed him out with a smothering save your self at your feet of Son before that he could convert Kane’s centre.

Image:

Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette (right) appears dejected after Tottenham Hotspur’s Toby Alderweired scores



Aubameyang’s half volley forced a fingertip save from Lloris as Arsenal pushed for a late winner, but they were undone with nine minutes remaining as Alderweireld rose high to head Son’s corner home to maintain Mourinho’s imperious home record from the Gunners.

Opta stats: Mourinho haunts Arsenal again

Tottenham manager José Mourinho hasn’t lost a property game against Arsenal in his career, winning six and drawing four of his 10 matches up to now – against no side has that he faced more regularly at home without ever losing (level with Everton and Man Utd).

Tottenham (W4 D2) have gone unbeaten in six consecutive home league games against Arsenal for the first time since January 1968 (nine games).

Mikel Arteta could be the first Arsenal manager to reduce his first north London derby in the Premier League since Bruce Rioch in November 1995.

Only West Ham (24) have dropped more points from winning positions in the Premier League in 2010 than Arsenal (21).

What’s next?

Spurs go Newcastle on Wednesday at 6pm, host Leicester on Super Sunday at 4pm before concluding their Premier League campaign away at Crystal Palace at 4pm on July 26.



Wednesday 15th July 8:00pm



Arsenal host champions Liverpool on Wednesday at 8.15pm, survive Sky Sports, take on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday at 7.45pm, go Aston Villa on July 21 at 8.15pm and complete their Premier League season at home to Watford at 4pm on July 26.