Tottenham 2 – 0 West Ham

Harry Kane scored his first goal since returning from injury as Tottenham boosted their hopes of European football with a 2-0 win that keeps West Ham deep in relegation trouble.

Tomas Soucek had unknowingly bundled in to his own net (64) to finally gift the breakthrough to a Spurs side that had seen Heung-Min Son denied by a marginal offside call at the end of an even first half.

Kane, passionately backed to thrive in a Jose Mourinho team by his manager in front of kick-off, then raced onto Son’s through-ball and finished smartly (82) on his 200th Premier League appearance for the club.

Player ratings Tottenham: : Lloris (6), Aurier (6), Sanchez (6), Dier (7), Davies (6), Sissoko (7), Dele Alli (5), Lo Celso (8), Moura (6), Son Heung-Min (6), Kane (7). Subs used: Lamela (7), Winks (n/a), Bergwijn (n/a). West Ham: Fabianski (6), Fredericks (6), Balbuena (6), Diop (6), Cresswell (6), Soucek (6), Rice (7), Noble (6), Antonio(6), Bowen (8), Fornals (5) Subs used: Anderson (5), Lanzini (5). Man of the match: Giovani Lo Celso

Mourinho’s men had struggled for fluidity in attack against their London rivals but a primary league win in five moves them to seventh – six points off fourth-placed Chelsea – for the present time at least.

Jarrod Bowen hit the post for West Ham before Kane made sure but a fifth defeat in six means David Moyes’ beleaguered team stay above the relegation zone only on goal difference, having played a game title more than the sides below them.

How fit-again Kane ensured for Spurs

Both sides knelt again before kick-off in Spurs’ cavernous stadium but it was West Ham who had early sight of goal when Michail Antonio cushioned a ball on his chest and flicked in to the path of Mark Noble, whose penalty appeals were futile.

The visitors were far perkier after having a damaging defeat to Wolves and a double Spurs intervention was needed as Hugo Lloris blocked Antonio’s angled shot with his shins, before Eric Dier repelled Bowen’s follow-up.

Team news Dele Alli and Lucas Moura came back to the Tottenham starting XI, with Giovani Lo Celso also coming in..

Steven Bergwijn, Erik Lamela and Harry Winks dropped to the Spurs bench.

West Ham made two changes, Ryan Fredericks and Fabian Balbuena replacing Felipe Anderson and Jeremy Ngakia.

Image:

Aaron Cresswell holds off Harry Kane all through Tottenham vs West Ham



But Moura, jinking to craft space, forced Lukasz Fabianski into a fingertip save at the other end and Kane, without a single touch in the penalty box against Manchester United, rifled one fierce effort and then flashed a header wide as Spurs sought a foothold.

Mourinho watched on pensively as a string of subsequent home attacks instead fizzled out, before a breakthrough that proved short-lived. Son spun to celebrate after cutting inside and drilling low in to the corner, just for Stockley Park’s red line to render him offside. “That’s what VAR has been brought in for,” said Sky Sports’ Jamie Redknapp. “Whether you like it or not, it’s the right decision.”

Image:

Heung-Min Son’s first-half goal was ruled out for a marginal offside



Moura needs to have found the internet legitimately seconds later, side-footing wide when well-placed, but Spurs came back with fresh impetus, Dier taking aim and then Kane going close with an improvised flick at the byline.

Pablo Fornals spurned a rare West Ham chance, scuffing Bowen’s cut-back, but Spurs’ aim remained equally off as Dele Alli dragged wide and Kane drilled across goal but just beyond the far post.

The deadlock was finally broken in the scrappiest style. Soucek did not adjust his feet as Moura flicked on Lo Celso’s delivery, though replays showed the ball had brushed Davinson Sanchez’s arm.

West Ham were agonisingly near hitting when Bowen struck an upright but Spurs instead doubled their lead within minutes, Kane timing his run to collect Son’s pass and curling into the corner.

The England striker might have grabbed a second from Serge Aurier’s centre right before the whistle but Kane was already in the goals after a six-month lay-off and back, as Mourinho predicted, in the news.

Image:

Tottenham celebrate their victory against West Ham



Man of the match – Giovani Lo Celso

🍾Giovani Lo Celso – Man of the Match Match rank in brackets

1️⃣1️⃣6️⃣ Touches (1st)

6️⃣5️⃣ Opposition half passes (1st)

8️⃣4️⃣ Successful passes (1st)

1️⃣3️⃣ Possession gained (1st)

3️⃣ Key passes (=1st)@SpursOfficial 1st win in 8 games pic.twitter.com/PCIixzYRsa — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) June 23, 2020

Opta stats – Kane closes on Aguero

Spurs have won their first Premier League home game since February 2 versus Manchester City.

West Ham have lost seven consecutive away games in the Premier League for the very first time since December 2006.

Spurs have completed the league double over West Ham for the first time since 2012-13.

West Ham have did not score in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since December 2015.

Spurs boss José Mourinho never lost against David Moyes in their 14 meetings (W9 D5) in most competitions – this is Mourinho’s best record against any manager.

West Ham’s Mark Noble has received 11 yellow cards against Spurs in the Premier League; the absolute most by a player for a team against a specific opponent in your competition.

Harry Kane’s strike was his 30th goal in Premier League London derbies (48 apps), meaning only Teddy Sheringham (32), Frank Lampard (32) and Thierry Henry (43) have netted more regularly in such matches in the competition’s history.

Harry Kane has scored 137 goals in 200 appearances for Spurs in the Premier League – the sole player in the competition’s history to own scored more after 200 games for a club is Sergio Agüero (138).

