Tottenham 2-0 West Ham player ratings: Giovani Lo Celso shines, Harry Kane on target | Football News





Harry Kane celebrates scoring with Ben Davies

Tottenham eased to a 2-0 win over West Ham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday, but have been the top performers?

Tomas Soucek’s own goal broke the deadlock midway through the first half, with Harry Kane adding a breakaway second in the closing stages.

Read on to observe we rated the players out of 10.

TOTTENHAM

Tottenham celebrate scoring an objective against West Ham

Hugo Lloris – 6

Sharp in the opening minutes to deny Antonio but scarcely called upon thereafter.

Serge Aurier – 6

Listed as a right-back but lined up as a right winger whenever Tottenham had the ball and provided lots of danger as he raided forward. Just a shame about the absent end product.

Davinson Sanchez – 6

Did nothing especially wrong, however the doubts remain – such as for example when that he was inexplicably slow to shut down Fornals when West Ham created their best chance prior to Soucek’s unfortunate own-goal.

Eric Dier – 7

His ongoing selection ahead of Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen points to Dier learning to be a firm favourite with Mourinho. After the frenetics of his Friday night against Manchester United, this was an even more subdued outing, although his run and shot in the beginning of the second half very nearly delivered a highlight.

Ben Davies – 6

It would have been part of the plan but the contrast between the deep-sitting, tucked-in Davies and liberated Aurier was stark for the duration of. Did his job – or so we need to assume.

Moussa Sissoko – 7

So very nearly the villain of Tottenham’s evening with the needlessly rash concession of the free-kick which led to Bowen rattling the post five minutes before Kane secured victory. Otherwise, Sissoko was safe and secure facing Tottenham’s defence, giving a platform because of their attackers and security for Aurier to raid forward.

Moussa Sissoko vies along with West Ham’s Fabian Balbuena

Giovani Lo Celso – 8

Selected before Harry Winks alongside Sissoko and increased as the sport went on. Although Tottenham’s midfield usually lack the spark associated with creativity it had been Lo Celso who setup Harry Kane for their most look great opportunity from the evening as well as the youngster’s calmness in holding the golf ball forward carried on to make an impression on.

Lucas Moura – 6

Dangerous whenever he received the ball – which, from Spurs’ perspective, wasn’t often enough while they adjusted to their new shape. Demanded a flying save from Fabianski when a sharp turn was followed by a rasping long–range drive but then squandered a great opportunity on the stroke of half-time and, with his contribution dwindling, was substituted with 20 minutes to go.

Dele Alli – 5

Rusty. Plenty of endeavour on his comeback but struggled to make a firm impression on proceedings before being replaced after an hour.

Ryan Fredericks challenges Dele Alli

Heung-Min Son – 6

Denied an opening goal by a tight – but reasonably obvious – VAR offside call and the sense persisted throughout that Son wasn’t entirely comfortable wide on the left. But with so many attacking options now at Mourinho’s disposal, and Harry Kane so wedded to the centre, it’s a position this individual may have to grow used to.

Harry Kane – 7

The feet still look a little heavy but the particular Tottenham skipper appeared far sharper this midweek than he was against Manchester United on Friday night. A snapshot from distance straight at Fabianski, a header over the bar, a flick into the onrushing West Ham goalkeeper, a curler just over the bar. The next moment was one to forget – a left–footed shot wide through short distance – but the goal was coming, and so it proved when he ran clear to seal victory.

SUBS

Erik Lamela – 7

Replaced Alli and was close to scoring within minutes of his introduction, firing high into the side-netting.

Steven Bergwijn – N/A

On for the final 20 minutes but didn’t shine as brightly as Lamela in his cameo.

Harry Winks – N/A

Given a very brief run-out at Son’s expense.

WEST HAM

Lukasz Fabianski – 6

Had an awkward moment early on, almost allowing a Son cross to creep into the net, but recovered swiftly and made important saves through Lucas Moura and Kane. Had no chance with Soucek’s own goal and beaten by Kane for the particular second.

Ryan Fredericks – 6

The right-back was fortunate to see Son’s first-half strike ruled out by VAR after he failed to get close enough to the Spurs man.

Aaron Cresswell holds off Harry Kane

Fabian Balbuena – 6

Made more clearances than any other player on the pitch (10) but his passing was poor and he couldn’t keep up with Kane for Tottenham’s second goal.

Issa Diop – 6

Had some good moments in the first half, cutting out a dangerous Aurier cross and reaching a Kane through-ball before Alli could run through on goal, but was flat-footed for Tottenham’s opener, offering little in the way associated with an aerial challenge.

Aaron Cresswell – 6

Had a difficult evening up against the overlapping Aurier on West Ham’s left-hand side plus had few opportunities to get forward himself.

Tomas Soucek – 6

Covered plenty of ground in central midfield, making some important interceptions in front of the West Ham defence, but at fault for the decisive goal, getting his legs in a tangle and diverting the ball into his own net.

Declan Rice – 7

Allowed Moura to get away from him for one early Spurs chance but had some eye-catching moments on the ball, skipping away from Sanchez and firing off a goalbound shot which had been blocked, then picking out Antonio along with an excellent long pass.

Mark Noble – 6

Not a great night for the West Ham skipper, who was booked for a first-half foul on Lo Celso and substituted after an hour.

West Ham players look dejected as Tottenham celebrate

Pablo Fornals – 5

Worked hard defensively, tracking back and helping out the Hammers’ defence, but missed a good chance early in the second half and was otherwise anonymous going forward before their second-half substitution.

Jarrod Bowen – 8

West Ham’s most dangerous player. Bowen, a January signing from Hull, was a persistent menace on the visitors’ right flank and struck the outside of the post with one effort in the second half.

Michail Antonio – 6

Battled gamely as West Ham’s lone centre-forward yet had little service for much of the contest and spurned his best chances when he blasted over from Rice’s long pass and failed to direct a close–range header on objective following a corner.

SUBS

Felipe Anderson – 5

A good option to call from the bench yet struggled to assert himself.

Manuel Lanzini -5

Like Felipe Anderson, he struggled to get to grips with the particular game.