‘Toto Wolff of Formula E’ aims to make sparks fly for Mercedes

Its appearance in Formula E is down in no uncertain terms to a dramatic and very public U-turn by Wolff, who had been an early skeptic of the series.

He even said at the team’s unveiling that he “didn’t believe that Formula E could make it.”

Now, though, Wolff is really a fully fledged convert, and he turned to James to lead Mercedes’ venture into electric motor sport.

James shuns comparisons with Wolff, but in addition aims to copy his boss.

“It’s brilliant to work with someone like Toto,” said James. “At a race weekend, we speak on multiple occasions. His focus is Formula 1 but he is still very much mixed up in Formula E programme.

“What I try to do is equivalent to Toto, which can be holistic. I’m passionate about racing and making sure we’re always transferring the right direction. He does that perfectly.

“He’ll leave us to it but he offers great advice when it comes to drivers or analyzing what went wrong at a race and what could have been done better.”

Wolff v Wolff in Formula E

Despite Wolff’s split interest and direction, James is adamant it has no bearing on Lewis Hamilton or Mercedes’ continued ambition to remain No.1 when the F1 season gets under way in Australia next month.

But the Austrian isn’t the only Wolff James has to cope with. Toto’s wife Susie, team principal of the Venturi team , is a partner in utilizing the Mercedes EQ powertrain but in addition a grid rival.

James laughs at the concept he might be caught in the midst of a Wolff vs. Wolff on-track battle. “It’s certainly a unique position to be in,” he said. “But it’s great to have Susie on board as she’s somebody I can employ an open dialogue with.

“We know if we take the right approach and work collaboratively, we can develop both teams faster together. And it would be a dream if all four drivers are fighting for the top spots. Then it gets serious.”

Like Wolff, James’ passion for motor sport growing up lay in F1, first getting hooked at this of five or six.

For him, the standout early moment was spilling onto the circuit at Silverstone when Nigel Mansell won the 1991 British Grand Prix and famously gave rival Ayrton Senna a good start back to the pit lane after he ran out of fuel at the finish.

After studying mechanical engineering at university, James’ first job came at McLaren working on the Mercedes Benz SLR McLaren for three and a half years before a switch to Mercedes where he has worked for the final 15 years.

‘We’re racers’

His roles have now been multifarious: part of the team behind the introduction of KERs in 2011 and helping the returning Mercedes to a first victory the following season with Nico Rosberg. But that he was also heavily involved in the powertrain development which led to the first world titles in 2014 and the ongoing dominance.

“I’m a jack of all trades, master of none,” he said. “I’m an engineer by trade but genuinely a bad one. I’ve had time in finance and marketing, in program management. It’s been a mixed bag.

“And with this, I was lucky — it was genuinely too good to turn down, not just getting back into motor sport which is a passion of mine but also the opportunity to start up a business.”

And like any motor sport business, the main goal is winning.

“Internally, there’s enough understanding and empathy that expectations are kept in check in our rookie year in a complex series,” that he said. “But externally we’re the team with the three-pointed star, one related to great success in F1 and DTM before that.

“It takes time, look at F1 for example. But we wish to win the competition as we’re racers. The mid-term goal is to enter championship contention but we’re aware how challenging which will be.

“Of all the things I’ve done, this will be very hard to top. We’re at the start of this journey and making sure we bring the results and build up the business to make sure that it’s ready for the future.”