Total Wireless Motorola Moto G7 Optimo 4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone (Locked) – Black – 32GB – Sim Card Included – CDMA (TWMTXT1952DCP)

Moto G7 Optimo is a performance powerhouse that leaves lag time behind. Stream content And use your favorite apps without freezing up or slowing down thanks to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Octa-core processor processor and plenty of memory. Enjoy games, Movies and photos on an Ultra wide 5. 7″ Max Vision HD+ display. And never miss a moment with a fast-focusing 13 MP Camera. Performance powerhouse with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Octa-core processor and plenty of memory, it’s up to 110% faster than before. Max Vision display immerse yourself with ultra-wide views on a 5. 7″ Hd+ display with a 19: 9 aspect ratio. Fast-focusing camera Never miss a moment with a 13 MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera with a built-in flash. Up to 40 hours of Battery2 play all day with a 3000 mAh battery that goes for hours and hours on a single charge.

5. 7″ Max Vision HD+ display; fingerprint sensor; 1. 8GHz Octa-Core processor; Android 9 Oreo; 3, 000mAh battery; Moto actions

8MP rear Camera with LED flash/8MP front-facing camera with selfie flash; Internal memory 32GB Supports Micro SD memory card up to 512GB (not included); 2GB RAM

4G LTE; Wi-Fi connectivity – 802. 11 b/G/openings; Bluetooth 4. 2 wireless technology; accelerometer; exclusive Moto Experiences

