Total Value Locked in DeFi Is Overestimated by $2.83 Billion — Data Shows

The total USD value locked in decentralized financing (DeFi) procedures just recently exceeded the $6 billion mark according to onchain data resource, DeFi Pulse.

Currently, the figure rests at $6.32 billion, after increasing almost six-fold because it reached the $1 billion mark less than 3 months earlier. The rapid development seen this year can mostly be credited to the development of yield farming and the release of Compound procedure.

However, current research study by Encode Club creator Damir Bandalo, discovered that this figure is rather pumped up. Instead of $6.32 billion, Bandolo states $3.5 billion is a much better price quote of the genuine value locked in the leading 15 DeFi procedures.

While the numbers revealed by different DeFi data resources might be rather swelled, this is something that likewise occurs in conventional financing as one Twitter user noted.

The total value locked in DeFi procedures can be tough to compute as one dollar can produce its value numerous times over in locked value. For example, a user can lock Ether (ETH) in MakerDAO to produce DAI, a decentralized USD-based stablecoin.

A user can then lock that very same DAI in another procedure, and the duplications do not end there as various procedures allow various financing, loaning and duplication practices.

Only around 3.85% of Ether and 0.18% of Bitcoin (BTC) is locked in DeFi, implying that there is still a great deal of space for development. Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) is the most popular type of tokenized Bitcoin on the Ethereum blockchain and about 50% of it’s $274 million market cap is lockedin Compound RenBTC, a decentralized variation of wBTC is likewise starting to get traction as an entrance to DeFi.

Ether stays the most popular cryptocurrency in the DeFi environment, representing 50% of value locked, while BTC represent just 10%. Stablecoins represent 33% of total value locked and the rest is comprised of other ERC-20 tokens like Basic Attention Token (BAT), Augur (REPRESENTATIVE), and others.

Is there space for development?

Regardless of the total USD value locked in the DeFi environment, there is plainly a lot of space for development. It’s most likely that the value locked figure will continue to increase as yield farming and other types of providing gain traction.

While numerous think DeFi is the future of financing, the nascent sector still has significant security problems to compete with and it should do so while handling what appears to be an hyped up market similar to the 2018 ICO buzz. This results in improperly prepared and hurried jobs like Yam Finance which was introduced without a sufficient audit.