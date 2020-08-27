‘Total Star’ Madison Cawthorn Stands From Wheelchair To Honor The American Flag

Praise is gathering for Madison Cawthorn, a Republican House prospect in North Carolina, after he stood from his wheelchair to honor the American flag.

Cawthorn, who was hurt in an automobile mishap at the age of 18 leaving him incapacitated from the waist down, provided an inspiring speech at the Republican National Convention, in which he urged Americans not to “cower to a mob.”

A leftist mob presently requiring total capitulation on knocking America.

“You can kneel before God but stand for our flag,” he stated.

“Be a radical for liberty and be a radical for our republic for which I stand,” Cawthorn continued. “One nation under God, with liberty and justice for all.”

An Inspirational Moment

President Trump shared the video of the 25-year-old’s inspiring speech, while boy Eric retweeted a clip of his recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

“[Madison] is a total star!” Eric captioned the video.

While Cawthorn has the intestinal tract …