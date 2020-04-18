Total confirmed cases of coronavirus increase to 385 in Georgia – Panorama

The quantity of complete confirmed cases of coronavirus has elevated to 385 in Georgia, together with 84 recoveries and three deaths, agenda.ge reported.

As on now, another 4,971 people stay in quarantine and 519 extra are beneath medical remark due to potential contact with the contaminated people.

It is famous, that though the normal Easter service on Saturday evening will likely be held with police supervision regardless of the curfew, Georgian authorities and well being officers name on worshippers to keep residence and comply with the state of emergency rules amid the coronavirus pandemic.