Toshiba’s 50-inch 4K HDR TV includes a free Echo Dot at Best Buy

Buying the best TV and set-top streaming box to go right along with it can be stressful and high priced. There’s a deal happening today at Best Buy and Amazon that might be ideal for you in the event that you just want a big TV with some, however, not all, of the high-end features within more expensive models. Plus, it essentially has a Fire TV Stick 4K integral.

The latest 50-inch Toshiba 4K HDR Fire TV Edition (with Dolby Vision, HDR 10) is $50 off its usual price, bringing it down seriously to $330 at both Amazon and Best Buy. Purchasing the TV at Best Buy will net you the very best deal that includes a free Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker with purchase, which is worth $50 by itself. The speaker can beam commands to the TV when linked to the same Wi-Fi connection, in order to easily start shows or movies by summoning Alexa.

Samsung’s 970 EVO Plus NVMe M.2 solid-state drive with 500GB of storage is almost down seriously to its cheapest price ever. Instead of hovering around $115, it’s $100 even at Amazon. It isn’t tough to locate SSDs with 1TB at this price, but what this model excels at by comparison is raw speed. If your desktop or laptop posseses an M.2 SSD slot or in the event that you slide this into a USB-C enclosure, you’ll get speeds that surpass SATA speeds. Depending on your configuration, you’re looking at transfer speeds of 1GB per second or faster.

It’s true that 500GB isn’t a whole lot of storage today, given that game sizes are increasing. Though, this is a remarkably fast gadget that will help your personal computer tear through whatever you placed on it.

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Apple’s AirPods Pro continue to be $30 off at Verizon, which matches the best price that we’ve seen with this model. $220 is a really good deal if you’re an iPhone owner who’s looking for the very best wireless earbuds based on sound quality, comfort, and features. These have great sound, active noise cancellation, and soon, Apple will enable spatial audio in the AirPods Pro.