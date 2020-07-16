Toshiba TF-32A710U21 32-inch Smart HD TV – Fire TV Edition



Price: $179.99 - $149.99

(as of Jul 16,2020 06:23:25 UTC – Details)





Everything you’d expect from a remote – plus launch apps, search for TV shows, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more, using just your voice. With Prime Video, Netflix and HBO buttons, instantly access your favorite apps.

This TV is smart and simple in every way. Just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi and enjoy. Plus, your TV keeps getting smarter with new Alexa skills and features through automatic over-the-air software updates, so that you always have the latest.

Watch over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes in HD, from Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, HBO, and more. Plus, access tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.

With Fire TV Edition it’s easy to see everything you’ve recently watched – live TV, streaming services and connected devices – in one place. Plus, you can connect your cable/satellite box or gaming console through one of the TV’s three HDMI inputs.