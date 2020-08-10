Toshiba shuts the lid on laptops after 35 years



Toshiba was as soon as happy with its laptops – this was the unveiling of the Qosmio in2004





The Japanese giant Toshiba has actually offered its last stake in the computer maker Dynabook.

It implies the company no longer has a connection with making PCs or laptops.

Sharp purchased 80% of Toshiba’s individual computing arm in 2018 for $36 m (₤27 m), and has actually now purchased the staying shares, Toshiba said in a statement.

Toshiba’s very first laptop computer, the T1100, introduced in1985 It weighed 4kg (8.8 pounds) and dealt with 3.5 inch (8.8 cm) floppies.

It was gone for very first just in Europe with a yearly sales target of 10,000 systems, according to the Toshiba Science Museum website.



