Toshiba posts first quarterly operating loss in nearly four years By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese commercial corporation Toshiba (OTC:-RRB- Corp reported on Wednesday its first quarterly operating loss in nearly four years as the coronavirus pandemic hit need for its electronic gadgets, photo copiers and chip-making devices.

The business published an operating loss of 12.6 billion yen ($118 million) for the April-June quarter, versus a year-before earnings of 7.83 billion yen.

The result was even worse than a typical expert quote for a 3.43 billion yen loss assembled by Refinitiv, however in line with Toshiba’s own forecast in June that operating losses in the April-September half might amount to 10 billion to 20 billion yen.

Toshiba last suffered a quarterly operating loss in the October-December quarter of 2016, at the peak of a crisis coming from the failure of its U.S. nuclear power system Westinghouse.

It preserved its yearly earnings projection at 110 billion yen, down 15.7% from the previous year, preventing a significant down modification thanks to its public facilities organisations that are fairly resistant to a worldwide financial downturn.