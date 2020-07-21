Toshiba ML-EM45PIT(BS) Microwave Oven with Inverter Technology, LCD Display and Smart Sensor, 1.6 Cu.ft, Black Stainless Steel



Price: $169.99

(as of Jul 21,2020 19:16:31 UTC – Details)



This Toshiba 1. 6 Cu. Ft. 1250 watts microwave oven with its stainless Steel finish and timeless look can match different kitchen styles. It features Inverter technology for better cooking, sensor reheat function with 5 auto menus, one touch popcorn button, easy defrost function, microwave cooking with 10 power levels, express cook buttons for 1-3 mines and memory function. It is equipped with a bright LED cavity light, a glass turntable, energy saving eco mode, mute button, clock and kitchen timer. The bright LED digital display, easy-to-read control panel and easy-to grip door handle further improve the user experience. for further information please kindly refer to the user manual provided as a PDF document below the product description section.

Stylish Black Stainless Steel with timeless design, external Dimension (w*d*h): 21. 8*19. 2*13 inches, internal Dimension (w*d*h): 15. 5*17*10. 2 inches

Inverter technology provides even heating and defrosting, enables faster cooking and more satisfying user experience

Pre-programmed sensor menu for optimum heating of popular foods like pizza, potato, vegetables and more

One touch popcorn button and quick access to start the microwave from 1 to 3 minutes cooking at full power

Equipped with power-saving eco mode, sound on/off option and child safety lock

1250 watts with 10 power settings, clock and kitchen timer, bright digital display, easy-to-read control panel, LED cavity light and 13. 6 inches glass turntable

The keypad was covered by a protection film during the shipment. Please Peel it off before your first use.