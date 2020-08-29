Toshiba ML-EM45P(BS) Countertop Microwave oven with Smart Sensor, Sound on/off Function and Position Memory Turntable, 1.6 Cu.ft, Black Stainless Steel



Price: $144.76

(as of Aug 29,2020 09:05:07 UTC – Details)



This Toshiba 1.6 cu. ft. 1200 watts microwave oven with its black stainless-steel finish and timeless look can match different kitchen styles. It features a smart sensor function with 6 auto menus, auto defrost & 1 lb. defrost for quick defrosting, cooking with 10 adjustable power levels, soften/melt function, express cook buttons for 1-6 mins, memory function etc. It is equipped with a bright LED light, glass turntable, energy saving eco mode, mute button, clock and kitchen timer. The bright LED digital display, easy-to-read control panel and easy-to grip door handle further improve the user experience.

PLEASE NOTE: The keypad is covered by a protective film during shipment. Please peel it off before first use. Kindly keep the packaging to contact Toshiba after-sales service or in case of product returns. For further information please refer to the user manual provided as a PDF document below the product description section.

This 1200-watt high power microwave with 10 power levels includes a pre-programmed sensor menu for optimum heating of popular foods like pizza, potato, vegetable and more

1.6 cubic foot capacity with one touch popcorn button, energy-saving Eco mode and sound on/off function

Position Memory Turntable: Innovative position-memory technique resets the turntable to the initial position for more convenient and safer use.

Convenience Features: Auto defrost, fast cooking, memory function, multi-stage cooking, child safety lock, clock and kitchen timer

Fit & Finish: Stylish black stainless-steel finish adds the perfect look in every kitchen

Product Specs: external dimension (WxDxH): 21.77’’x17.91’’x12.87’’, internal dimension (WxDxH): 15.51’’x17.05’’x10.24’’, 13.58’’ position memory turntable

