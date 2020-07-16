

Price: $46.99

(as of Jul 16,2020 16:52:22 UTC – Details)



Toshiba HDTB410XK3AA Canvio Basics 1TB Portable External Hard Drive USB 3.0, Black.

Sleek profile design with a matte, smudge resistance finish

Plug & play; Easy to use with no software to install

Quickly add more storage capacity to your PC and other compatible devices

USB 2.0 compatible with no external AC power cord needed. System requirements – Formatted NTFS for Microsoft Windows 10, Windows 8.1, and Windows 7. Requires reformatting for Mac OS v10.12 /OS X v10.11 / v10.10. Available USB 2.0 or USB 3.0 Port

Includes Toshiba 1 year standard limited warranty. Ready to use with your PC4 and no software installation required