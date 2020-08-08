TOSHIBA EXCERIA PRO N502 128GB SD Memory Card SDXC UHS-II Class 10 U3 8K V90 Video Class Compatible THN-N502G1280A6



8K / 4K STORE IN ULTIMATIVE RESOLUTION

The Toshiba EXCERIA Series has been designed for use by the most demanding professional photographers and ‘high action sports enthusiasts. Capture live fast-action photos or 8K videos while keeping data transfer times to the absolute minimum.

Equivalent to VideoSpeed Class90

The N502 provides a minimum data transfer speed of 90 MB/s. The N502 supports 4K/8K video recording for digital cameras with ever-higher picture quality and performance.

The N502 As One of Only A Few SD Cards

Allows you storing your videos in 8K. So you have twice as many horizontal and twice as many vertical pixels as 4K. So it has four times as many pixels overall. You will never again miss a detail.

UHS ll – Speed Matters

The UHS-II standard changes from the eight pin interface to an additional set of pins of low voltage (0.4 V pp). Using this additional row of connectors raises the data transfer rate dramatically.

The Speed You Need

The N502 series offers you read speeds up to 270 MB/s and write speeds up to 260 MB/s. It also features Video Performance to capture videos not only in Full HD and 4K but even up to 8K.

PRODUCT SPECIFICATION

Capacity 128GB

Colour: Black

Interface: UHS II

UHS Speed Class: Video Speed Class 90, UHS Speed Class 3, SD Speed Class 10

Max read speed (MB/s): 270 MB/s

Max write speed (MB/s): 260 MB/s

Weight: Approx. 2g

Operating Temperature: -25 to 85℃ (without condensation)

N502 provides high performance for photography and video production. With a read speed of 270MB/s and write speed of 260MB/s the card is currently our fastest SD card.

WORK UNDER TOUGH CONDITION: Since the cards were specifically designed for outdoor video recording and photography, we made sure they will perform under extreme conditions. That results in safe operating temperatures from -20 ℃ to 85℃ (without condensation).

CATCH SOME RAYS: No worries at the airport security check or at your sunny vacation destination. The cards are x-ray proof to protect your precious memories.

5 Years Warranty: Our SD Memory Card are covered by a five year warranty from the date of purchase. Please contact our support for terms and conditions.