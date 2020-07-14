Toshiba EM925A5A-SS Microwave Oven with Sound On/Off ECO Mode and LED Lighting, 0.9 Cu. ft/900W, Stainless Steel



This Toshiba 0. 9 Cu. ‘. 900 watts microwave oven with its (black) Stainless Steel finish and timeless look can match different kitchen styles. It features easy defrosting by weight/time, 6 auto menus, microwave cooking with 10 power levels, express cook buttons for 1-6 mines and memory function. It is equipped with bright A LED cavity light, a glass turntable, energy saving eco mode, mute button, clock and kitchen timer. The bright LED digital display, easy-to-read control panel and easy-to grip door handle further improve the user experience. The compact size is ideal for apartment kitchens, vacation homes, offices and dorms. for further information please kindly refer to the user manual provided as a PDF document below the product description section.

Stylish Stainless Steel with timeless design, external Dimension (w*d*h): 19. 2*15. 9*11. 5 inches, internal Dimension (w*d*h): 12. 36*13. 66*8. 7 inches

Pre-programmed menu for 6 popular foods like popcorn, pizza, potato and more. Rated Voltage is 120V~ 60Hz

One touch start – quick access to start the microwave from 1 to 6 minutes cooking at full power

Equipped with power-saving eco mode, sound on/off option and child safety lock

900 watts with 10 power settings, clock, and kitchen timer

Bright digital display, easy-to-read control panel, LED cavity light and 10. 6 inches glass turntable

If you wish to mute the buzzer of the microwave, pleas long press on the button “8” For 3-5 seconds. The buzzer is automatically switched off after a long beep.