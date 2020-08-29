Toshiba EM131A5C-SS Microwave Oven with Smart Sensor, Easy Clean Interior, ECO Mode and Sound On/Off, 1.2 Cu.ft, Stainless Steel



This Toshiba 1.2 Cubic feet 1100 watt black Stainless Steel microwave is the ideal size for apartment kitchens or office break rooms. Sensor reheating lets you optimally cook six of the most popular food items with the touch of a button. Choose from ten power levels up to 1100 watts. The large digital display has a clock function and can also display a countdown timer as well as the cooking time remaining. Program up to three favorite time and power combinations for additional one-touch convenience. Easily open or close the microwave with the large, easy-to grip door handle. The black Stainless Steel exterior looks good in any kitchen. Voltage – 120V~ 60Hz.

Stylish Stainless Steel with easy-to-clean interior, with external dimension(w x d x h): 20.5 x 17.1 x 12.8 inches, with internal Dimension (w x d x h): 13.07 x 15 x 9.5 inches

Pre-programmed sensor menu for optimum heating of popular foods like pizza, potato, vegetables and more

One touch popcorn button and two defrost settings – custom defrost and 1 pound Auto defrost

Equipped with power-saving eco mode, sound on/off option and child safety lock

1100 watts with 10 power settings, clock, and kitchen timer

Bright digital display, easy-to-read control panel, interior light and 12. 4 inches glass turntable

If you wish to mute the buzzer of the microwave, pleas long press on the button “8” For 3-5 seconds. The buzzer is automatically switched off after a long beep.