Toshiba EM131A5C-BS Microwave Oven with Smart Sensor, Easy Clean Interior, ECO Mode and Sound On/Off, 1.2 Cu.ft, Black Stainless Steel



Price: $119.99

This Toshiba 1. 2 Cubic feet 1100 watt Black Stainless Steel microwave is the ideal size for apartment kitchens or office break rooms. Sensor reheating lets you optimally cook six of the most popular food items with the touch of a button. Choose from ten power levels up to 1100 watts. The large digital display has a clock function and can also display a countdown timer as well as the cooking time remaining. Program up to three favorite time and power combinations for additional one-touch convenience. Easily open or close the microwave with the large, easy-to grip door handle. The Black Stainless Steel exterior looks good in any kitchen. The microwave can be turned on for one to six minutes at 100 percent Power by simply touching the number of minutes you would like to cook. If additional cooking time is needed while the microwave is running, press the start button to add an additional 30 seconds of cooking time.

Pre-programmed sensor menu for optimum heating of popular foods like pizza, potatoes, veggies and more ; Rated Voltage : 120V~ 60Hz

Black Stainless Steel exterior, 20. 5 x 17. 1 x 12. 8 inch(w*d*h), large 1. 2 cubic feet capacity, cavity 13. 07*15*9. 5 inch(w*d*h), turn table 12. 4 inch(diameter)

1100 watts with 10 power settings, clock, and kitchen timer

One touch start popcorn and two defrost settings – custom or one-pound auto defrost. Turntable diameter: 12. 4 inches

Large digital display, easy-to-read control panel, power saving mode, sound on/off option, glass turntable. Rated input power(microwave): 1550 watt

If you wish to mute the buzzer of the microwave, pleas long press on the button “8” For 3-5 seconds. The buzzer is automatically switched off after a long beep.