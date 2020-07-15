Toshiba EC042A5C-BS Countertop Microwave oven with Convection, Smart Sensor, Sound on/off Function and LCD Display, 1.5 Cu.ft, Black Stainless Steel



This Toshiba 1. 5 cu. Ft. 1000 watts microwave oven with its (black) stainless Steel finish and timeless look can match different kitchen styles. It features convection function with 4 auto bake menus & 4 Auto roast menus, sensor function with 13 auto menus, one touch popcorn button, easy defrosting by weight/time, microwave cooking with 10 power levels, warm hold function, express cook buttons for 1-6 mines and memory function. It is equipped with a bright LED cavity light, a glass turntable, energy saving eco mode, mute button, clock and kitchen timer. The bright LED digital display, easy-to-read control panel and easy-to grip door handle further improve the user experience. The stainless steel cavity is scratch and rust resistant and is also easy to clean. for further information please kindly refer to the user manual and cook book provided as a PDF document below the product description section.

Exterior dimensions: 21.88″ w x 21.5″ d x 13.0″ h | Cavity: 15.5″ w x 15.35″ d x 10.2″ h

Combines microwave and convection cooking in one appliance, with auto bake, defrosting and auto roast menus

Pre-programmed sensor menu for optimum result of popular foods like frozen pizza, vegetables and more

Sound on/off option: If you wish to mute the buzzer of the microwave, press and hold the button “8” on the keypad for 3-5 seconds. The buzzer is automatically switched off after a long beep.

One touch popcorn button and warm-hold function, equipped with power-saving eco mode, and child safety lock.