Tory MPs reprimanded by party for sharing ‘far-right’ video smearing Keir Starmer

Three Conservative MPs have been reprimanded for sharing an edited video of Keir Starmer from a “far-right” Twitter account.
Nadine Dorries, a well being minister, assistant authorities whip Maria Caulfield and Lucy Allan posted deceptive footage displaying the Labour chief discussing grooming gangs on Thursday.
A spokesperson for Downing Street stated: “The MPs involved have been spoken to by the whips’ office and reminded of their responsibility to check the validity of information before they post on social media.”

More follows…

