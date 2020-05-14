Tory MPs reprimanded by party for sharing ‘far-right’ video smearing Keir Starmer

Three Conservative MPs have been reprimanded for sharing an edited video of Keir Starmer from a “far-right” Twitter account.

Nadine Dorries, a well being minister, assistant authorities whip Maria Caulfield and Lucy Allan posted deceptive footage displaying the Labour chief discussing grooming gangs on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Downing Street stated: “The MPs involved have been spoken to by the whips’ office and reminded of their responsibility to check the validity of information before they post on social media.”

