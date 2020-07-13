Tory MP threatens legal action against Labour colleague in bust-up over parliamentary football team

It’s the opportunity for a kickabout to fundraise and let off some steam for those in the Westminster pressure cooker.

But now an exceptional row has erupted over the parliamentary football team after a Tory MP threatened to just take legal action against a Labour MP.

It comes after Conservative Karl McCartney seized the chairmanship – and with it became captain of the team – when that he took over from veteran boss Labour’s Clive Betts in February.

He launched a surprise bid for the work and brought several colleagues along and Mr Betts chose never to challenge him.

But Labour politicians have cried foul.

They are now actually withholding their support from the team – which needs one Labour MP to survive.

The row escalated yesterday when Mr McCartney took to Twitter and wrote: ‘He has kicked his toys out of the pram and has tried to take what he regards as his ball away from his fellow MPs.’

Threatening to take Mr Betts to court, that he said he’s got been the victim of ‘false and inaccurate statements of facts that are damaging and actionable’.

Mr Betts said that he was happy for the others to just take over, adding ‘we always ran it on a collective basis’.

Mr McCartney told Politico that the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) had not been playing enough football under Mr Betts.

‘Me becoming chairman was not done in any nasty way or anything like that,’ that he said.

‘I want to play more football. I’m growing older. I was created in Birkenhead. I’m from the northwest.

The Westminster parliamentary football team is under danger of collapse after Labour politicians withheld their support from the team

‘Football runs through my veins.’

Mr Betts defended his leadership and said the APPG had an ‘outstanding record’ on raising money for charities.

He said Mr McCartney knows little about recent games as a result of not becoming an MP between your 2017 and 2019 elections.

If no Labour MP agrees to serve by this week, there exists a month to discover a substitute.