Tory Lanez Helps Former Inmates Celebrate Father’s Day with Families

Tory Lanez made a huge huge difference this Father’s Day, helping 100 black men recently out of incarceration celebrate with their own families for initially on the outside.

The rapper and his Dream City Fund launched 100 Black Fathers with Van Jones and Cut50. The initiative is a partnership with Amazon Music, Door Dash and criminal justice reform organization Dream Corps to provide free dinners and gifts for the former inmates and their loved ones.

The 100 fathers were released from incarceration during the pandemic, so the food deliveries were of course “contactless.” Their kids got their hands on some Amazon gift cards codes, and gave them for their dads, without doubt leading to some hugs and huge smiles.

Tory is pretty passionate about the project … he wrote an open letter to each one of the fathers offering his support and empathy, because it isn’t every day you’re released from prison directly into a pandemic and amount of social and civil unrest.