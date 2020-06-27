Tory donor Richard Desmond embroiled in ‘cash for access’ row had drinks with Boris Johnson at No.10

The property tycoon at the centre of a ‘cash for favours’ row had drinks with the Prime Minister in No 10 months before ministers approved a controversial £1billion planning application.

Tory donor Richard Desmond was pictured with Boris Johnson at a fundraising dinner last November – nevertheless the tycoon also had drinks with the PM months before at another meeting, the Mail can reveal.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick faces a potential Commons sleaze probe after rushing approval for the £1billion development by Mr Desmond which will have saved him tens of an incredible number of pounds.

The Housing Secretary was reported to Parliament’s standards watchdog yesterday over his failure to declare a conflict of interest before instructing officials to fast-track Mr Desmond’s planning application for the east London site.

Mr Jenrick did not disclose he sat next to the businessman at a Tory party fundraising dinner until four weeks later. Mr Desmond was also pictured with Mr Johnson at the exact same event.

But yesterday, the former newspaper tycoon said: ‘I have been to No 10 for a drinks evening, not on a one-to-one [basis],’ he said.

‘I think it had been about September last year. That’s it. I didn’t head to school with him.’

He played down his relationship with Mr Johnson saying: ‘He is not near me.’

Asked if he had sent texting to the PM about his planning appeal, Mr Desmond said: ‘I haven’t discussed it with Boris Johnson.’

The Housing Secretary is fighting to help keep his job as the furore grows over his insufficient transparency.

After exchanging mobile numbers at the fundraising dinner, the billionaire pleaded with the minister to give the Westferry housing project the go-ahead before a local levy came in that would cost him £45million.

Last night, Labour called on the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards to research whether Mr Jenrick had breached the code of conduct for MPs over his handling of the master plan.

In a letter to Kathryn Stone, Labour’s housing spokesman Steve Reed said Mr Jenrick had ‘not lived up to’ the standards expected of MPs.

He accused Mr Jenrick of ‘acting on the instruction’ of the businessman by accelerating his application after that he warned the development wouldn’t normally be viable if that he had to cover the local levy.

A YouGov poll yesterday unmasked 39 percent of people want Mr Jenrick to resign, in comparison to 11 percent who usually do not. The remaining 50 percent did not know.