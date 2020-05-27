Tory anger at Dominic Cummings grows as 61 MPs defy Boris Johnson | Politics

Sixty-one Conservative MPs have lasted to defy Boris Johnson’s forecasts to “move on” in the Dominic Cummings emergency as a senior ministry broke positions to accuse the particular advisor of inconsistencies in his account of his behavior during lockdown.

The intervention of Penny Mordaunt deepened the chaos in authorities after revelations from the Guardian and Daily Mirror which Cummings had travelled 260 kilometers to his property in Durham together with his wife enduring coronavirus symptoms.

The former chancellor Sajid Javid also stated that the travel wasn’t “necessary or justified” as the range of backbenchers calling for Cummings to resign or be terminated climbed to 44, using a total of 61 Tory MPs weighing into criticise him.

Two of these condemning Cummings are authorities whips.

Mordaunt, a former defence secretary who currently holds the ministerial article of paymaster general, stated there were “inconsistencies” in Cummings’ account and apologised for how recent days have “undermined key public health messages”.

In an email sent to constituents, Mordaunt said Cummings’ continued standing was a “matter for the prime minister” however she would “fully understand how angry people are” and thought that there was no doubt that he “took risks”.





Fury one of Conservative MPs has increased from the afternoon, following an evaluation that also demonstrated Cummings took his family to a 60-mile round trip to a beauty place in Barnard Castle, he states was to check if his vision was good enough for him to push back London.

At an appearance before the liaison committee of mature MPs, Johnson declined to answer many questions regarding Cummings, saying it was time to “move on”.

But that his pleas fell flat as Javid, who stood as chancellor after clashing with Cummings, joined the list of the criticising the No 10 aide.

In a letter to a part reported from the Bromsgrove Standard, Javid stated:”I do not believe Mr Cummings’ travel to County Durham to isolate his family’s property was justified or necessary. I remain unconvinced his trip Barnard Castle may be considered fair.

“I was also deeply concerned by his decision to return to Downing Street directly after coming into contact with a family member who was ill, potentially with coronavirus.”



How ministers have scrambled to defend Dominic Cummings — movie



Other Tories who had been unconvinced either by Johnson’s look before the liaison committee or Cummings’ attempts to explain himself on Monday included the former minister George Freeman.

Freeman, a former Downing Street policy chief for Theresa May, said he thought Cummings “had to go” after he received about 1,000 emails from constituents “expressing outrage at the PM’s chief of staff breaking the lockdown and not apologising” .

He added:”It’s evident that people anger at the betrayal of the faith and compliance today risks a collapse of admiration for [government] public health information.”

One backbencher, Giles Watling, tweeted: “I’ve been listening to the PM in the liaison committee. I applaud him for sticking by his man, but I’m afraid Mr Cummings should stand down. His continued presence at the heart of government at this time is an unwanted distraction.”

Two government whips, responsible for discipline in the party, also made critical comments about Cummings to their constituents. Mike Freer, who is comptroller of the household, said he “certainly would not have taken the actions Mr Cummings did”, while Maria Caulfield, an assistant government whip and nurse who returned to care for Covid-19 patients, told one of her constituents that Cummings had done “untold damage to the spirit of the law”.

George Freeman MP

(@GeorgeFreemanMP) After 48hrs & c1000 emails from constituents expressing outrage at the PM’s Chief of Staff breaking the lockdown & not apologising, it’s clear that public anger at the betrayal of their trust & compliance now risks a collapse of respect for HMG public health advice. DC has to go. pic.twitter.com/hHb1ggK0gh



Mordaunt is the second and most senior government minister to have criticised Cummings, after Douglas Ross resigned as Scotland minister on Tuesday.

“Other families have been faced with the same situation as Mr Cummings and chosen to stay put,” she wrote to constituents in a letter seen by the Guardian.

“Despite Mr Cummings’ statement [on Monday], I am personally still not clear of the facts. There are some inconsistencies in his account of events and the reasons behind it. I am not clear about when he would have been symptomatic and on what dates he should have been in isolation. Or whether it was appropriate he drove home at the time he did.





“There is no doubt that he took dangers — refuelling at a gas station is a threat to oneself and others, which he did. I know there might have been other problems which would have made additional alternatives to take care of his kid London hopeless.

“What is clear is that the scenes of the last few days will have undermined key public health messages. I deeply regret this and am very sorry for it.”

The former defence secretary said individuals were “reasonable and sympathetic” concerning the difficult decisions facing families and emphasized that the public might not understand all of the reasons why other classes of action weren’t available to him.

But she included:”In all of this though is also our obligations to others too. It is because of that shared responsibility and the public making those sacrifices that we have reduced the infection rate. The rules and those obligations apply to all of us. We cannot thank people enough for all they have done.

“Perhaps my deepest regret in all of this is that it must be a distraction to efforts to combat coronavirus and the many other issues the government is still having to deal with. So much else has happened in the last few days, including a serious incursion by China into India.”



‘I Believe I acted reasonably’: Dominic Cummings’ statement in complete — movie



Mordaunt doesn’t involve Cummings to step in her letter, also it’s known she isn’t demanding he belongs. Her correspondence was delivered in her ability as that a constituency MP, instead of as a government ministry. But her remarks are the most crucial to come out of a senior member of Johnson’s team.

Johnson and the majority of his cabinet ministers have stood Cummings, stating his actions were reasonable and legal, and something that any dad would do from concern for their child’s welfare.

Danny Kruger, a former No 10 aide and brand new Conservative MP, raised the stakes in Cummings’ defence by telling colleagues in a note that demands for his resignation were tantamount to a vote of no confidence in the prime minister.

At the liaison committee, Johnson said he had seen evidence proving some of the allegations made against Cummings are false, but he refused to publish that evidence or hand it over to the cabinet secretary. His chief adviser has strenuously denied claims he returned to Durham on 19 April, in what would have been another potential breach of the guidelines on travelling.





But Johnson refused calls by the chair of the public accounts committee, Meg Hillier, to release that evidence to the cabinet secretary, Mark Sedwill, or for it to be published.

Johnson said: “I think, actually, that it would not be doing my job if I were now to shuffle this problem into the hands of officials who, as I think the public would want, working flat out to deal with coronavirus.”

Johnson has also sought to blame the media for misreporting of Cummings’ activities, despite No 10 with weeks to reply to allegations against him. One senior cupboard supply told the Guardian they disagreed with the prime minister’s attacks on the media for chasing the Cummings narrative, saying the media shouldn’t be blamed to do its own job.



‘Did you see evidence?’ : Meg Hillier and Yvette Cooper query Johnson on Cummings – movie



Attempting to defuse public anger, Robert Jenrick, the communities secretary, stated on Tuesday that anybody can do exactly the same as Cummings in comparable conditions, despite the fact that his activities have provoked uproar, with surveys indicating that the vast majority of individuals think he ought to resign.

“If there are no other options, if you don’t have ready access to childcare, then you can do as Dominic Cummings chose to do,” he told BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

However, Jenrick stated it wasn’t possible for any penalties already issued to individuals for driving to seek out childcare to be assessed, contrary to proposals from Matt Hancock, the health secretary, about Tuesday. “There isn’t going to be a formal review. It’s for the police to decide whether to impose fines under the law,” Jenrick said.