Toronto Wolfpack withdraw from Super League season | Rugby League News







Toronto Wolfpack have withdrawn from the remainder of the 2020 Super League season, citing the “overwhelming financial challenges” of the coronavirus crisis.

The club confirmed their withdrawal in a statement on Monday, by which they stated their intention to field a team in the 2021 season.

Toronto had lost their opening six matches of the campaign before it was curtailed, and was due to resume against Hull KR on August 2.

The club statement said: “Toronto Wolfpack can confirm that the club has informed both Super League Europe (SLE) and the Rugby Football League (RFL) that the team will not be restarting the campaign as scheduled on August 2.”

“The Wolfpack will not take part in the conclusion of the 2020 Betfred Super League season, or in the remainder of the 2020 Coral Challenge Cup.

“This decision has not been taken lightly, and in consideration of a selection of factors specific to the club because the only transatlantic team in the league.

“The Covid pandemic has presented unexpected and overwhelming financial challenges to the Wolfpack organisation.

“The club fully intend to field a team in the 2021 season, and will be working with SLE and the RFL to understand the process moving into the next season.”

Super League swiftly responded with a statement of an unique, describing Toronto’s decision as “disappointing”.

“Betfred Super League and the RFL are very disappointed to learn that Toronto Wolfpack will not be able to fulfil their obligations to Super League 2020,” the statement said.

“Super League Europe and The RFL will be in regular dialogue with the Wolfpack in the last weeks and months about the club’s power to take part in your competitors and firm assurances was received as recently as last Thursday, 16 July.

“The club’s decision is especially disappointing given the imminent restart of the season.

“A discussion around the longer term consequences and the future of the Wolfpack in Super League will commence shortly.”