Toronto Wolfpack: Super League offers club support amid visa issues | Rugby League News





Toronto Wolfpack are facing visa issues

Super League has expressed its concern and offered its support to Toronto Wolfpack following a report that visa issues could mean the club can’t complete the growing season.

The Mirror reported that the Wolfpack’s seven overseas players – including Sonny Bill Williams – have been on visas limiting them to six months annually in the United Kingdom, which has now expired.

Having been told by the Home Office it cannot deal directly together, the club have been in regular dialogue with the Rugby Football League and Super League on the matter, the report said.

Wolfpack owner David Argyle was quoted as saying: “We’ve come to a crunch point now where it needs to be resolved.”

A statement from Super League on Wednesday said: “Betfred Super League is actually concerned by the news it received from Toronto Wolfpack yesterday. The timing can be unhelpful.

Sonny Bill Williams joined the Wolfpack after last year’s rugby union World Cup

“We are looking into the details and have offered the club, and the RFL, our full support to resolve these issues ahead of the season restarting on August 2.”

Argyle was quoted as saying in the report: “We have laid this out to Super League and the RFL today and it’s a problem that we can not keep kicking down the road.

“It’s been a big issue for us also it hasn’t been resolved, and if it is not resolved now then I do not see in any manner we can be involved in the rest with this season.

“It’s been suggested to us that people could loan young players from other clubs, but we’re maybe not here to produce up the numbers and we do not have been. We didn’t hire Brian McDermott as coach to do that.

“We also feel that it would be dangerous for us to fill our squad with other club’s juniors, especially at a time when players might only have four days’ rest between matches.”

Argyle said the coronavirus pandemic had exacerbated a problem that were going on for 3 years, and added: “I’m maybe not blaming anyone – I will understand the bureaucratic position and we have been only a tiny issue for an organisation like the Home Office.

