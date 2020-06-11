Toronto Raptors still have decisions to make before restart | NBA News

The Toronto Raptors have an NBA championship to defend, a very long stay at the Disney complex awaiting them and plenty of unanswered questions how the restart of the summer season will work.

As the NBA’s lone Canadian team, there’s an additional complexity: the usa border.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse said on Tuesday that his team is still working through various scenarios for having workouts before heading to Disney World near Orlando, Florida along side 21 other teams the following month for the restart of the season. Teams are expected at Disney around July 7, though the expectation is that the league will permit practices before that date.

















A look at the way the Raptors have coped so well without last season’s Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard



“We haven’t really made a final decision on it on a date to reconvene, or where we are going, or any of that kind of stuff yet,” Nurse said in a call with Toronto media. “We have made plans on both sides of the border, just for doing it as safe as possible. It’s kind of our first and foremost priority – then maybe as quickly as possible, too.”

For the Raptors, the problem of how to proceed largely is due to Canadian government regulations currently in place that call for a 14-day quarantine for individuals returning to Canada. Some Raptors players are in Toronto right now; some are in the usa.



















Kyle Lowry led the Toronto Raptors to their biggest comeback win in franchise history, a 110-107 win over the Dallas Mavericks



Getting those players from Canada – or other countries – into the US is a process streamlined notably by an order signed last month by acting secretary of homeland security Chad F Wolf, the one that provided the exemption for professional athletes from rules put in place throughout the pandemic that will have otherwise barred their entry in to the US.

“We have still got a few options that we’re looking at,” Nurse said.



















The Heatcheck team debate set up Raptors should search for a superstar to add to the roster or continue to build on a complete squad



The NBA hasn’t released many information on the plan for how things will work at Disney yet, with many items still being resolved in talks with the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) as well as other entities. What is known, however, is a tentative schedule where teams get to early July, play begins in late July and Game 7 of the NBA Finals could be as late as October 12.



















That means a team, if it generates the title series, could spend not quite 100 days at Disney before going home. And if the Raptors choose to have a training camp in the US beforehand, that would clearly add a few more days to their away-from-home total.

Nurse said that he thinks the NBA is giving teams enough time to get ready between practice and the likelihood of a few scrimmages before the games – seeding games, the NBA is calling them, though they are going to factor in to the regular season standings – finally begin again. Teams have perhaps not played because the NBA suspended the season March 11 due to coronavirus concerns.

“We still don’t quite have all the information, but that’s getting closer,” Nurse said. “Day by day, it gets closer, and then we will make a final decision. We will have to do a lot of things, as you guys might guess. We’ll have to do some testing right away. Before we make any moves, we will have to get a lot of things in place.”

