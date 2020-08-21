Toronto Raptors president says he was shoved by police officer because he is Black

“There are some people, including those who are supposed to protect us, who will always and only see me as something that is unworthy of respectful engagement. And, there’s only one indisputable reason why that is the case — because I am Black.”

In body electronic camera video gotten today by CNN, Ujiri is seen trying to access to the court to commemorate with his group following the Raptors definitive video game 6 triumph in the NBA Finals versus the Golden State Warriors in 2019.

As Ujiri reaches into his coat to reveal his all gain access to qualifications, Sheriff’s Deputy Alan Strickland two times pushes him away, getting him by the match coat and informing him to “back the f*** off.” Ujiri then pushes the officer back.

Other video reveals the 2 guys then being separated, prior to Ujiri was enabled access to the court. “The video sadly demonstrates how horribly I was treated by a law enforcement officer last year in the midst of my team, the Toronto Raptors, winning its first world championship,” Ujiri stated in a statement launched onThursday “It was an exhilarating moment of achievement for our organization, for our players, for our city, for our country, and for me personally, given my long-tenured professional journey in the NBA.” The legal company representing Officer Strickland did not right away react to …

