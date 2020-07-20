Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam aiming to peak ‘when it matters’ | NBA News

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is not concerned about being at 100 per cent today and says gradually spending so much time to peak when it matters is his and the team’s priority.

Speaking at Raptors media availability within the NBA’s campus at the Disney Wide World of Sports complex in central Florida, 2019 Most Impoved Player award winner Siakam said “peaking at the right time” will be key for him and his team-mates while they aim to successfully defend the NBA championship.

One week into practice ahead of the restart, have things been different or similar to an ordinary training camp?

Siakam: It’s similar for the reason that we are working towards exactly the same goal. Everyone was preparing before we got here. Everyone is excited.

Coming out of the hiatus when you were not able to do the training and conditioning work you would as a rule have been doing, do you feel just like you have caught up now? How did you increase that process?

Siakam: For me, I will be not concerned about right now about being 100 per cent or all the way right back. It goes to be described as a process. The goal for people as a team, not only me, is to peak at the proper time. That is what I am dedicated to, continuing to work gradually towards playing my most readily useful basketball when it matters the most.

As a new player you always want to be at your best nevertheless, you also comprehend the situation and circumstances and work with it. That’s something I am learning from one other guys around me – Fred (VanVleet), Marc (Gasol), Kyle (Lowry). Getting advice from them and continuing to get better.

What does it mean to the players to have both team president Masai Ujiri and general manager Bobby Webster both with the team in Orlando?

Siakam: It shows their commitment. Having them there is what we are used to. It feels good to keep these things. If something is not going how we want to, they’re two people we are able to turn to and they could make sure every thing is fine. It’s definitely good to keep these things.

What stuff can we bounce off them? Anything. At the end of the day, the NBA is performing a great job trying to make this work. Obviously, it’s not perfect but, if there are any such thing we feel can improve, we have (Masai and Bobby) around it’s good to have them.

Did you watch lots of film through the hiatus? In terms of playmaking, did you pick any such thing up you are able to apply when play resumes?

Siakam: I’m I have for ages been a willing passer. (In terms of playmaking, it is about) being in a few situations and making better reads, understanding I am going to get the attention (from the opposing defense), discover how to be aggressive and know how to defer. It is something I’m learning and shooting to get better at. It’s an exciting time working each day, trying to improve and seeing things defences will throw at me.

I watch everyone, from point guards to fives (centers). My game is versatile and I decide to try to study on everybody that I can.

