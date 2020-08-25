Toronto Raptors consider boycott after Jacob Blake shooting | NBA News

Toronto Raptors gamers are thinking about a boycott of their approaching NBA playoff series opener versus the Boston Celtics in the wake of another authorities shooting in U.S.A..

The gamers held a group conference prior to Tuesday’s practice to discuss their reaction to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black male shot in the back by policeman Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“It’s being talked about … taking a knee is not getting it done,” Raptors guard Norman Powell stated, per Sportsnet.

Guard Fred VanVleet stated lots of choices are on the table.

“We knew coming here or not coming here was not going to stop anything, but I think ultimately playing or not playing puts pressure on somebody,” VanVleet stated.

“At completion of the day, if we’re gon na sit here and discuss making modification, then eventually we’re gon na need to put our (manhood) on the line and really put something approximately lose, instead of simply cash or presence.

“I’m just over the media aspect of it. It’s sensationalised, we talk about it everyday, that’s all we see, but it just feels like a big pacifier to me.”

Video programs Blake, attempting to enter his van, with an officer pulling Blake’s …