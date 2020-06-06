Toronto Police Arrest Man in Blackface at Anti-Racism Protest

Toronto PD probably saved this jackass’ life … that he showed up in blackface for a protest against racism — seriously — and yes, protesters were furious about the spectacle.

The wild moment was captured on video Saturday throughout a demonstration in the city’s Nathan Phillips Square. The white guy walked to the crowd completely decked out in black makeup on his face and hands.

We can’t imagine it took look for visitors to turn on him, and even as police whisked him away … pissed off protesters were still screaming at him.

#BREAKING: Someone wearing black face paint turns up at anti-Black racism protest at Nathan Phillips Square and is escorted out from the area by police. #BlackLivesMattertoronto pic.twitter.com/unfn9VwVzR — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) June 6, 2020

People were reportedly barking threats at him and calling for the police the complete time that he was attempting to wade through the rally. Eventually, bicycle officers did step in and escort the guy away — almost completely surrounding him to keep the angry crowd off of him.

Cops say the agitator was arrested for breaching the peace — yeah, he did that and then some. Oh, the beatdown he could have caught.