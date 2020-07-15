Toronto Options Exchange Picks BNC to Power Crypto Markets

Digital asset data firm Brave New Coin (BNC) has inked a multi-year deal with the Toronto Futures Options Swaps Exchange (tFOSE) to power its crypto options trading.

BNC’s data will enable the new Canadian derivatives exchange and clearinghouse to offer cash-settled crypto derivatives to global clients.

The partnership will see BNC “design, calculate, and administer a suite of cryptocurrency indices to power cash-settled options trading on tFOSE.”

2021 launch for crypto options

James Beattie, the president and chief executive of tFOSE, stated that BNC was chosen after the exchange conducted extensive research into crypto market data providers.

“Brave New Coin meets all of our needs, taking a unique approach to index design, methodology, and governance that will help tFOSE meet the specific, exacting needs of both our retail and institutional investors,” said Beattie.

The exchange anticipates its crypto options will begin trading during 2021, however, tFOSE is still yet to receive approval for the planned contracts

LTC index to launch first

The firms expect that the indices will be available for production by the fourth quarter of 2020, with the companies planning to launch the ‘tFOSE BNC Litecoin Index’ first. BNC currently provides data and index services to NASDAQ, Dow Jones Factiva, and Amazon Alexa, among others.