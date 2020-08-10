Toronto Maple Leafs to give 13th overall selection to Carolina Hurricanes

Less than 24 hours after the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets, the company has actually taken another loss.

The club was among 8 with an opportunity to choose very first overall in this years entry draft however stopped working to get the ideal draw. With the New York Rangers winning the right to draft Alexis Lafreniere initially overall, the Leafs were bumped down to the 13 th overall area.

However, as a condition on the first-round choice sent out to the Carolina Hurricanes in the Patrick Marleau income dump, the Leafs will surrender the selection.

Due to the condition, the only method the Leafs would’ve kept the choice was if they chose in the top10 Nonetheless, the trade and loss to the Blue Jackets ends up being an even harder tablet to swallow.

The Leafs initially selection will not be till the 2nd round and the group holds 10 overall selects in the draft.

On Twitter: @zjlaing