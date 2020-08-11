Toronto Maple Leafs sign Eric Lindros 15 years ago today

It was 15 years ago today that the Toronto Maple Leafs signed Eric Lindros.

The offer was a 1 year, $1.55- million agreement and it marked the only year he invested in the huge city.

It was a brief year, nevertheless, as Lindros’ year was interrupted due to injury just like his entire profession. Playing in 33 video games, Lindros scored 11 objectives and as lots of helps.

All those video games came at the start of the year and onDec 10, 2005 he suffered a tear of a ligament in his left wrist. Lindros recuperated and returned after 27 video games onFeb 28, 2006, however reinjured his wrist a week later on ending his season.

The Hall of Famer just invested another year in the NHL, a 49- video game season in 2006-07 with the Dallas Stars where he scored 26 points.

