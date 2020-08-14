Toronto Maple Leafs not renewing contract of assistant coach Andrew Brewer, Paul McFarland leaves for OHL

Two training modifications have actually pertained to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The club revealed Friday that assistant coach Paul McFarland has actually left the company to take a head training function with the Kingston Frontenaces of the OHL.

Meanwhile, assistant coach Andrew Brewer’s contract was set to end and the club will not be renewing it.

Brewer pertained to the Leafs together with Mike Babcock having actually dealt with the previous Leafs bench manager both in Detroit and with Hockey Canada.

McFarland, on the other hand, had actually signed up with the Leafs prior to in 2015 after investing 2 years in the exact same task with the Florida Panthers.

“Paul has been a great member of our staff and I look forward to continuing our work together through to the conclusion of the 2019-20 season,” stated Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe in a May declaration. “Normally this type of move would be done during the off-season, but given that these are far from normal circumstances, we are in full support of Paul’s desire to pursue this position in Kingston and gain more experience as a head coach.”

As for today, it appears the rest of the training personnel will stay in tact.

