Toronto Maple Leafs hire Sam Kim as video and coaching coordinator

The Toronto Maple Leafs have actually worked with Sam Kim as the groups video and coaching coordinator.

The club likewise revealed that previous video coordinator Jordan Bean’s agreement has actually been restored while his title was altered to analytical expert.

Kim, 35, has actually invested the last 2 years working for the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors as their video coordinator helping in video breakdown, analysis and searching, while likewise aiding with group travel, deal logistics and migration.

The Flushing, N.Y. native signed up with the Condors after dealing with South Korea’s nationwide males’s group as a video coach.

Prior to his time there, Kim worked one season with the AHL’s Springfield Falcons doing video work.

Believe it or not, Kim got his start operating in hockey for the New York Islanders as their mascot in between 2008-2011.

