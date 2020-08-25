Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas says they’re open to trading newly acquired first-round pick

Enter speculation season as the Toronto Maple Leafs appear to be far from done.

In a Tuesday afternoon, Leafs GM Kyle Dubas stated the group isn’t offered on keeping the newly acquired first-round pick.

The pick, 15th in general, is obviously up for grabs if the best offer occurs. The preliminary is probably among the inmost the NHL has actually seen in a very long time with some high-end alternatives around pick 15 that might have entered the leading 10 in other years.

On the other hand, with the first-round pick being so important this year Toronto might swing a sweet handle getting a gamer or property that might assist them earlier than who they might prepare in the preliminary.

The Leafs are going into a guaranteed re-tool stage here and the Kapanen offer is the metaphorical bat signal that its open season on a great deal of the clubs’ gamers.

