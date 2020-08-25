Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas says they’re open to trading newly acquired first-round pick

Enter speculation season as the Toronto Maple Leafs appear to be far from done.

In a Tuesday afternoon, Leafs GM Kyle Dubas stated the group isn’t offered on keeping the newly acquired first-round pick.

Dubas on utilizing #Leafs first-rounder: “I would say that we’re open to keeping the pick, but I think with the spot that we’re at with our team, we’re probably also open to moving it if the right deal came along for someone who could help us now.” — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) August 25, 2020

The pick, 15th in general, is obviously up for grabs if the best offer occurs. The preliminary is probably among the inmost the NHL has actually seen in a very long time with some high-end alternatives around pick 15 that might have entered the leading 10 in other years.

On the other hand, with the first-round pick being so important this year Toronto might swing a sweet handle getting a gamer or property that might assist them earlier than who they might prepare in the preliminary.

The Leafs are going into a guaranteed re-tool stage here and the Kapanen offer is the metaphorical bat signal that its open season on a great deal of the clubs’ gamers.

