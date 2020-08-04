Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin stretchered off the ice in third period

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin was stretchered off the ice Tuesday night after he was cross-checked from behind.

Here’s the cross check from Pierre-Luc Dubois on JakeMuzzin No charge forDubois pic.twitter.com/AMdu7lFuU4 — The Leafs Nation (@TLNdc) August 4, 2020

The occurrence occurred with under 2 minutes left in the video game when Muzzin was attempting to confine a loose puck behind the Leafs web.

Muzzin was cross-checked from behind by Blue Jackets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois and was up to the ice, however his head and neck hit the leg of Oliver Bjorkstrand.

Attempting to get up after the occurrence, Muzzin fell back to the ice where he stayed up until he was gotten rid of.

There was a 15- minute hold-up as fitness instructors tended to the rearguard.

There’s no word yet on Muzzin’s condition, however this short article will be upgraded as more details appears.

On Twitter: @zjlaing