Toronto Maple Leafs Auston Matthews signs deal with CCM Hockey

Auston Matthews has signed a new partnership deal inking a multi-year agreement with CCM Hockey.

No details are available on the deal, or what it will entail, but it safes to say that we’ll be seeing Matthews donning some CCM gear on the ice.

“We are stoked to enter into this collaborative partnership with one of the best, boldest and most unique players in the game and have him join the CCM family of the most elite NHL players in the world,” said Rick Blackshaw, CEO of CCM Hockey. “The timing couldn’t be better as the greatest sport on Earth finally resumes. Auston is about performance, commitment and style; and together we will be fearless game changers.”

Matthews said CCM has always been a company he admired.

“I am excited to partner with them,” said Matthews. “Their dedication to innovation and their forward-thinking approach with their products is something that really resonates with me. I am looking forward to what they will come up with next.”

