In the case of Avetik Chalabyan, co-founder of the ArAr Foundation and a member of the “Consolidation” movement, the motions for his arrest were considered at a hearing today.

“Documents were submitted to the court, which, in fact, were prepared after the submission of the motion,” Arthur Harutyunyan, Avetik Chalabyan’s lawyer, told a news conference today, adding that after searching, arresting and arresting his client, his body continued its illegal actions. According to the Defender, the motion to detain was submitted by the body conducting the proceedings yesterday.

Anyway, today the court made a decision to detain Avetik Chalabyan for two months.

Speaking about the grounds and reasonable suspicion of Avetik Chalabyan’s arrest, the Defender said that he did not have the full version of the decision yet, but as soon as he received it, they would appeal with all possible disproportions.

Avetik Chalabyan is accused of Article 163, Part 3, Clause 2 of the RA Criminal Code, inciting people through rallies and demonstrations out of material interest. According to the Defender, the materials of the criminal case, which are available to the defense, do not contain relevant evidence and substantiation of guilt. The Defender notes that the criminal case is based on illegally obtained evidence through mediated persons, which is not legally appropriate.

He also noted that during the face-to-face interrogation, Tornik Aliyan “withdrew” from his initial testimony and did not assert it. The Defender tried to literally remember his word. “Until now, I thought that Mr. Chalabyan was behind all this, but now I am convinced that this person is not in all this.” After the contradictory testimony of the only witness, the prosecuting authority tried to save the situation by publishing his pre-trial testimony and tried to prepare grounds for the witness to assert his pre-trial testimony through cross-examination.

The Defender mentioned another important circumstance. According to the new Criminal Code, which enters into force on July 1, 2012, the article with which Avetik Chalabyan is accused does not exist. “This means that from July 1, the criminal prosecution against Avetik Chalabyan must be stopped, because his act will no longer be considered a crime at that moment. It turns out that this arrest is just a way to silence Avetik Chalabyan, because in his freedom Chalabyan could not interfere in the investigation of the case in any way. ”

