Tornado Warnings as Isaias Roars Through Region – NBC10 Philadelphia

What to Know The entire Philadelphia area is under a First Alert Tuesday for drenching rain, flooding concerns, tornado threats and strong winds from Isaias.

Coastal and inland counties in New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania are under tropical storm warnings.

Tornado warnings and watches were issued Tuesday morning as the heart of the storm approached the region.

A series of tornado warnings have been issued for parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware as Tropical Storm Isaias roared through the region.

At least one tornado touched down in Delaware, according to the National Weather Service, and several were observed.

Seek shelter in the lowest level of your home and get away from windows — ideally in an interior room — if a tornado warning is issued in your area. You are under imminent danger.

You may not even see the tornado coming since they are forming quickly and may be wrapped in rain. The warnings often pop up quickly and don’t last long.

VERY DANGEROUS tornado reported moving over Middletown, DE. This is an OBSERVED tornado on the ground. Do not go outdoors. This will cause damage in the path of the red box thru New Castle County. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/X9M72P7spH — Krystal Klei (@KrystalKlei) August 4, 2020

Observed tornadoes were reported is Sandtown, Kent County; Smyrna, Delaware, where 96 mph winds were reported; and near Strathmere, New Jersey; and another confirmed tornado was reported in neighboring Maryland…