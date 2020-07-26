Tormented father reveals his five-year plight to save his daughter, 9, from a cult

The blank, practically ghostly look that Graham’s six-year-old daughter provided him was rather unpleasant enough. But what followed sent out a sliver of ice through his heart. ‘You are not love, Daddy,’ she informed him, silently. ‘Serge is love.’

By themselves, the words made little sense. But to Graham, they were the realisation of his worst worries: his just daughter, Lara, was lost to the clutches of a worldwide cult called Universal Medicine.

And cult leader Serge Benhayon, a male as soon as explained by a court as having an ‘indecent interest in young girls’, had actually ended up being more vital to Lara than her own father.

It is just today, following an amazing five-year legal fight, that Graham has actually lastly been able to recover custody of his daughter from his previous partner and the ominous organisation that managed her.

Universal Medicine, understood amongst its 2,000 fans worldwide as UM, has actually currently drawn criticism for its collection of unusual teachings and routines. These consist of sessions where females massage each other’s breasts– to assist them ‘connect’ with their bodies– and a authoritative diet plan that prohibits carrots, red apples and potatoes to assistance fans ‘burp out’ fiends.

Uruguayan- born Benhayon, 55, a insolvent previous tennis coach, came to think he was the reincarnation of Renaissance painter Leonardo da Vinci after having a spiritual surprise while resting on the toilet. His daughter Simone, he firmly insisted, was none besides Winston Churchill.

UM’s ‘philosophies’ are a curious mix of New Age idea, spiritual theory and quack science. But the main concept– that the soul’s favorable energy disputes with the unfavorable energy of the body– has actually resonated with numerous who, like Graham’s previous partner Frances, look for solace in an unpredictable world.

It can get in touch with as numerous as 200 British fans, a few of whom collect for conferences at its UK head office, a wisely brought back 17 th Century noted structure. The Lighthouse, in the attractive countryside outside Frome, Somerset, is run as an upmarket guesthouse.

Among UM’s rich trainee clients are scions of market, the boy of a viscount, and Old Etonian accounting professional Simon Williams, 48, the owner of The Lighthouse.

Despite such outside respectability, nevertheless, the allegations dealing with the cult are major. And this month Graham’s issues were vindicated when he was provided complete custody of Lara following a High Court fight.

In a judgment seen by The Mail on Sunday, Mr Justice David Williams ruled that UM was ‘a cult with some potentially harmful and sinister elements’ which the formerly caring relationship in between father and daughter had ‘crumbled as a result of exposure’ to it.

The judgment has actually momentarily prohibited Frances, Lara’s mom, from seeing her daughter. And it blamed her for ‘failing to truly get to grips with… the pernicious effect of her adherence to… Universal Medicine and their impact on her much-loved daughter’.

I understood that if I didn’t defend her, nobody would and she ‘d be damaged

As prevails in the household courts, the hearing was closed to the general public and the main figures in the case need to stay confidential. The names in the files and in this report have actually been altered.

Today Lara is still just 9 and has actually hardly understood anything besides life in the sect’s tight grip.

‘When the judge delivered his verdict, I just broke down in court and cried,’ Graham states. ‘This has actually been a five-year headache however the something that has actually kept me going has actually been Lara.

‘I knew that if I didn’ t defend her, nobody would. The courts, social services and kids’s services could not get a deal with on it till it was far too late– and Lara had actually currently been damaged. It has actually been psychological abuse.’

Lara’s journey had actually been challenging from the start. Graham and Frances fulfilled on a dating website in 2010 and discovered themselves anticipating a child after simply 3 months together.

Within months of Lara’s birth in March 2011, the relationship had actually broken down, although the set stayed friendly and lived simply minutes apart to share duty for Lara.

What Graham didn’t understand, nevertheless, was that eventually Frances had actually been drawn under the impact of UniversalMedicine To this day he does not understand when or how.

By the list below year, Frances’s behaviour had actually ended up being significantly odd. ‘It was strange,’ Graham remembers. ‘I would ask normal questions about, say, coming over a bit earlier to pick up Lara, day-to-day life stuff, and Frances would give me this ghostly stare and wouldn’ t response. It was disturbing.’

It remained in 2014, when Graham was asked to gather Lara, then 3, from a place referred to as a ‘health and wellbeing clinic’ that he ended up being worried for his daughter’s security. ‘When I walked in, I found Lara under a blanket crying her eyes out,’ he stated. ‘Her mother was there with this other woman who was just looking at Lara, but not reaching out to comfort her.’

So bothered was Graham by the encounter that he discussed it with his mom, who Googled the center and discovered it was run by UM, a sect which had actually come from Australia.

‘I started to look myself and came across an Australian blog run by a woman called Esther Rockett. It detailed her own shocking experience.’ Rockett declared Benhayon had actually indecently touched her throughout a ‘healing’ session and had actually carried out the exact same routines on others– declares the nation’s Supreme Court discovered were ‘substantially true’ when Benhayon attempted to demand character assassination.

The court likewise discovered that Benhayon, whose 2nd other half Miranda began coping with him when she was 14 and he was her 31- year-old tennis coach, ‘makes fraudulent medical claims’, ‘preys on cancer patients’ and has an‘indecent interest in girls as young as ten’ It explained the cult as ‘socially harmful’ and Benhayon as ‘a charlatan’.

Some of Benhayon’s theories are safe– fans are advised to increase at 3am and go to bed by 9pm. Certain actions can be carried out just anti-clockwise.

But a number of its beliefs are deeply unpleasant, consisting of the concept that handicapped kids are being penalized for evil in a previous life.

Graham keeps in mind Lara as soon as turning to him prior to the High Court case and asking: ‘Daddy, is apple juice made from red or green apples?’ ‘I was baffled,’ he remembers.

‘Only later on did I understand that red apples are not authorized by UM.

‘Then Lara began drawing UM signs– constantly a triangle or a heart shape with a triangle in it– and I discovered her using a red wrist braid with the sign on it. She even started utilizing UM expressions.

‘If I had a mishap, Lara would state, “It’s your choice, Daddy. Accidents are your choice.” It was ending up being extremely, extremely weird.’

The limiting diet plan and Lara’s consistent fatigue ultimately encouraged Graham to method social services in 2015.

By this phase, Lara was aged 4 and going to nursery. But the regional authority stopped working to act. Undeterred, Graham chose to take legal action and, having actually collected proof of the cult’s destructive needs over a two-year duration, was ultimately approved 50-50 gain access to to Lara in June 2017.

Before, Graham and Frances had actually muddled through informally. This, a minimum of, suggested he might safeguard Lara half of the time.

Under a different order, Frances likewise had to guarantee not to indoctrinate Lara with UM concepts.

But the judgments appeared to be having little impact. Lara ended up being persuaded that her father would pass away of a cardiovascular disease since he was not ‘love’– a expression utilized by the cult to explain those who avidly follow its mentors. He keeps in mind: ‘I asked why I would pass away and she was weeping her eyes out. She stated, “Because you are not love.” ‘

He remembers one day at the start of Lent when Lara was 7 and he was blending pancake batter. To his bemusement, she ended up being upset as he blended, prior to she lastly blurted out that he was doing it incorrect. He was blending clockwise rather of anti-clockwise, as she had actually been taught by the cult.

‘Lara was in tears and said it would stop us from being reincarnated,’ he stated.

Reading her a bedtime story one night, he marvelled to discover her entirely neglecting him. ‘I am listening to the astral,’ she informed him. ‘You will understand some day and you will listen to me, not the spirit that you are looking to right now.’

DECENT EXTERIOR: Universal Medicine’s British base, The Lighthouse, is an upmarket B&B in Somerset

But it was when Lara informed him that Serge ‘was love’ that the terrible impacts of the cult lastly crystallised in his mind.

Graham moved to obtain a court order looking for sole custody, a move that heightened the battle with his previous partner who, looking for to protect the case, levelled scary accusations that he was guilty of sexual assault versusLara The courts stated the claims to be incorrect.

Lara’s behaviour, on the other hand, ended up being significantly irregular and hostile. She began striking her father and attempting to flee while in his care. A court hearing last November concluded Lara was certainly ‘at risk of further harm’ however it was just this month that, to his frustrating relief, the High Court lastly approved complete custody to Graham and prohibited Frances from seeing Lara till after the summer season, when the circumstance will be examined.

It is a fight which has actually cost him ₤60,000 and left him substantially in financial obligation.

He stated: ‘My lawyers, Clare Kirby, Will Tyler and Kate Grieve, worked for free from last year. Without that and the support of work, I might have given up and lost Lara for good.’

But his fight is far from over. Indeed, the hardest part– recovering his daughter’s love– is yet to come. The previous couple of years have actually left Lara deeply bothered.

‘Last week Lara had a complete meltdown,’ he discussed. ‘She stated to me, “I’m a mess, Daddy! I don’t want to be like this, I don’t want to be angry with you. I don’t know what’s going on.” ‘

For now, Graham has actually taken Lara to cope with him at his mom’s house on the coast. It’s as much about a clean slate for them as an effort to keep physical range in between Lara and her mom.

‘Frances scares me now,’ Graham confesses. ‘My viewpoint has actually moved from concern and blended sensations of love to among scary, at the damage she and UM have actually triggeredLara I have actually been left to get the pieces. Lara has actually been used a possibility now– and with it I hope that we can develop a brand-new relationship with time.

‘When Lara and I were in the sea together yesterday, she was so happy, she forgot everything and was jumping off my shoulders. It gave me real hope for the future.’

The Mail on Sunday gotten in touch with Serge Benhayon and Simon Williams however got no reaction. Benhayon has actually formerly firmly insisted that UM is not a cult.

During the Australian lawsuit, his legal representative stated that UM treatment was ‘not for the improper purpose of groping people’– which Benhayon is a individual of genuine religions.