Tori Spelling spends $250 on food truck feast for July 4

Tori Spelling celebrated July 4th with a food truck feast, dropping $250 on ribs, corn on the cob, potato salad and two pints of BBQ sauce, exclusive DailyMail.com photos show.

The 47-year-old had called in her hefty order and on Saturday afternoon dropped by the BBQ spot, which arises every week-end in a Woodland Hills lot.

Spelling’s rented $13,000-a-month mansion is found nearby in Hidden Hills and she dressed casually to pick up the food, wearing a Gucci-inspired butterfly face mask, Gucci slide sandals, ripped jean shorts and a white T-shirt.

The 90210 alum ran the errand by herself with amateur chef husband Dean McDermott nowhere to be seen, leaving a food truck employee to help carry the food out to Spelling’s car.

Spelling is just a regular at the BBQ truck and at one point pulled down her mask to reveal her face to the clerk, saying ‘see, it’s me,’ based on an eyewitness.

The mom-of-five’s festive feast included BBQ chicken, ribs, Tri-tip steak, corn on the cob, baked beans, potato salad, garlic bread and two extra pints of BBQ sauce.

Her black SUV was filled with all kinds of goodies, including canned sodas and bakery items.

Spelling has a big crowd to feed – her husband Dean, 53, who she married in 2006, in addition to their five children: Liam 13, Stella, 12, Hattie, eight, Finn, seven, and Beau, three.

Dean posseses an adult son Jack, 21, from his first marriage to Canadian TV personality Mary Jo Eustace, 58.

Spelling’s reasonable $250 feast might be a sign that she’s trying to stay glued to a more reasonable budget, since struggling with her finances for years.

Over yesteryear seven years, Spelling is now indebted to the IRS, the State of California Franchise Tax Board, American Express, City National Bank and others to the tune of over one million dollars.

She was infamously marginalized with only $750k payout from TELEVISION mogul father Aaron’s $600 million dollar will in 2006, and having her various Shows canceled.

In 2016, Tori’s mom Candy Spelling, 74, admitted she was paying most of the McDermott’s bills, ‘The house, the kids’ school, food, the necessities,’ she told TMZ.

In April, Spelling was lambasted for charging fans $95 to video chat with her during the pandemic’s ‘safer at home’ lockdown.

‘Can’t wait to complete my first ever virtual meet and greet, only 20 spots available so reserve your spot now!’

‘People are doing free concerts and you’re charging?’ One wrote on her Instagram post.

‘People are dying and you [sic] still thinking how to gain money,’ wrote yet another.

Last week Tori posted images of the extended family celebrating Pride in their backyard. Dean dressed up in drag and posed along with his eldest son and his friends.

California’s mayor Gavin Newsom closed all beaches and banned fireworks due to a rise in coronavirus cases in the state.

With temperatures in the San Fernando Valley soaring to nearly 100 degrees Fahrenheit that day, Tori was lucky her family has a large pool to beat the warmth.