Tori Miller Makes G League History as First Female GM

The College Park Skyhawks have actually promoted assistant basic supervisor Tori Miller to the group’s leading area, Sarah K. Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Miller ends up being the first female basic supervisor in G League history.

Miller will presume the main gig in the group’s front workplace after she was employed as assistant basic supervisor last summertime. Prior to that she was a supervisor of basketball operations with the franchise, going back to the company’s time in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Miller’s Skyhawks went 20-23 prior to the G League was quickly cancelled due to the coronavirus. The lineup included numerous NBA skills, consisting of the group’s two-way gamers Brandon Goodwin and Charlie Brown Jr., as well as veterans like R.J. Hunter and Tyrone Wallace.

Outgoing basic supervisor, Derek Pierce, will stay with the company in a searching capability.

